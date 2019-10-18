Candlelight vigil held to remember domestic violence victims in the area

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Community members and leaders from across Beckley gathered at the Raleigh Playhouse and Word Park Thursday night to remember the lives lost to domestic violence in the past year.

Patricia Stover executive director women’s resource center says. “Unfortunately, it is very common to see domestic violence by a current or former relationship partner.”

“The visual of 24 people who lost their lives just over the last twelve months, it effects their families, their friends, their co workers, [it] affects everyone in the community.”

The Women’s Resource Center held the vigil to help bring awareness to domestic violence in the state of West Virginia.