Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Candlelight vigil held to remember domestic violence victims in the area
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Candlelight vigil held to remember domestic violence victims in the area

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2019, 23:08 pm

24
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Community members and leaders from across Beckley gathered at the Raleigh Playhouse and Word Park Thursday night to remember the lives lost to domestic violence in the past year.

Patricia Stover executive director women’s resource center says. “Unfortunately, it is very common to see domestic violence by a current or former relationship partner.”

“The visual of 24 people who lost their lives just over the last twelve months, it effects their families, their friends, their co workers, [it] affects everyone in the community.”

The Women’s Resource Center held the vigil to help bring awareness to domestic violence in the state of West Virginia.

Previous PostGolden Bears Edge Rio Grande in Double Overtime
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X