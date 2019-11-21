Candlelight vigil held as part of Transgender Day of Remembrance

By Charistin ClarkNov 21, 2019, 00:10 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Transgender Day of Remembrance is the annual observance day to remember victims of transgender based violence.
22 individuals who lost their lives due to transgender violence were remembered at the candlelight vigil in Beckley.
The vigil included the reading of passages and a moment of silence to remember victims.
Watch for the full story.
Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week.
Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com