Candlelight vigil held as part of Transgender Day of Remembrance

Charistin ClarkBy Nov 21, 2019, 00:10 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Transgender Day of Remembrance is the annual observance day to remember victims of transgender based violence.

22 individuals who lost their lives due to transgender violence were remembered at the candlelight vigil in Beckley.

The vigil included the reading of passages and a moment of silence to remember victims.

Charistin Clark

