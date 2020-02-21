Candidates for Supreme Court and Treasurer Visit Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Two political candidates visited the Mercer County courthouse earlier today. Kris Raynes running for Supreme Court Division 2 and Riley Moore running for State Treasurer.

The two candidates are campaigning around the state and their most recent stop brought them to Princeton.

Raynes is a registered Republican with a 20 year history in prosecution. She is hoping to bring more accountability to the Supreme Court.

“Transparency and accountability are the keys for our court right now. The people have lost a little bit of hope and we need to regain that trust, regain that hope.”

Meanwhile, Moore is running against John Perdue, who has been the West Virginia State Treasurer for the past 24 years. He is aiming to bring better transparency to the Treasurer’s office.

“We’re gonna create a lot of mechanisms that’s gonna bring more transparency to the office, better governance and due diligence in the office so people can know how their money is being invested. how its performing and also how that money is also being spent.”

Both candidates are campaigning for the upcoming elections this May.