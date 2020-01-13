Candidates file to run at Fayette County Clerk Office

FAYETTE, WV (WOAY) – This being a presidential election year local elections tend to have a higher turnout. Many showed up to the Fayette County Clerk office this morning to declare their candidacy.

Candidates were able to file today for the 2020 Election cycle. Candidates must file a certificate of an announcement from January 13th to midnight on Saturday, January 25th. Primary will be on May 12, 2020.

“I’m very excited, I love the job and its a harder job than what most people think, being able to serve the public and fill like you doing some good,” said Candidate for Magistrate Richard Pennal.

“Oh my goodness, it has just been absolutely amazing to just serve in the capacity of the first women election for the commission for Fayette County. It has been very exciting, very awarding and I enjoyed it and I enjoyed serving the people and I hope that I get the opportunity to continue to do so,” said Candidate for County Commission Denise Scalph.

“I think we need to take a more aggressive approach to how we prosecute criminal cases here in Fayette County. I previously served the citizens of Fayette County as an assistant prosecutor from 2002 to 2007. I got quite a bit of experience as far as handling criminal cases and abuse and neglect cases. I like to put my experience to work for Fayette County,” said Candidate for Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Cilibreti.