Candidate for Fayette Co. Prosecuting Attorney questioning the appointment of the interim prosecutor

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Back in December, Jeff Mauzy was appointed to be the interim Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney by the county commission once Larry Harrah stepped down and made the reccomendation.

Since then, some have been questioning why there wasn’t a formal application process.

One of these people includes Anthony Ciliberti, a local attorney who is also now on the ballot for Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney.

On Thursday, he addressed the Fayette County Commission saying they should have taken interested applicants rather than just appointing on the spot.

Commission President Denise Scalph says the commission did their due diligence, followed code, trusted the recommendation and wanted to move quickly given the urgency of the position.

“In that code that I cited, it does say that the vacancy occurring in the office of prosecutor shall be filled by the county commission within thirty days, and we complied with that code, that state code, and so I feel very confident on all levels that we have done due diligence in this appointment,” she said.

The commission even asked the ethics commission to weigh in and Scalph says the commission followed code and just needs to put it back on the agenda which they plan to do on February 18.

The code that Scalph is referring to can be found by clicking here.