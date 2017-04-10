Canaan Valley Attractions

Advertisement



If you’re a mountain biking enthusiast, Canaan Valley in Tucker County, should hands down be on your bucket list.

There are hundreds of miles of single track trails, railroad grades and dirt roads to explore. The vast network of well-maintained trails that weaves all throughout Canaan Valley’s secluded lands allows firsthand access to some of the most beautiful sights of West Virginia.

As we enter into warmer weather there is literally something for everyone; whether it’s backpacking, biking or enjoying the Canaan Valley Mountain Bike Festival in June– featuring racing, music and free beer…you can’t go wrong. For more information, be sure to head on over to canaanvalley.org

Related

Comments

comments