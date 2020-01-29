Campus Director talks how to prevent viruses and flu

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – China has reported that the outbreak of the new Coronavirus is rapidly spreading. In the United States, the case count remains at five but many Americans are still concerned that they may be at risk.

“I don’t know if we need to be worried. However, I feel like we need to be cautious,” said Campus Director Rachel Dove.

Campus Director Rachel Dove says proper cleanliness can protect anyone from almost any virus.

“I would say the number one way to prevent the flu will be hand washing that’s how we cut down our risk for any infections and viruses. Also, you want to avoid contact with anyone that you know is sick,” said Dive.

At this stage, the virus has not been mentioned much in the health department on Valley College.