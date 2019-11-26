Calacino’s Pizzeria is hosting their 3rd annual Carol S. Weeks memorial Hospice benefit fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Calacino’s Pizzeria is hosting it’s 3rd annual Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit Fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 27, Friday, Nov 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 pm.

100 percent of the donations received will go to Hospice of Southern West Virginia. There is no cover fee and there will be live entertainment.

“I want everyone to come out and give what they can to support Hospice. This time of the year people are losing family members and it a tough time to lose a loved one so we want to give them all the support we can,” said the owner, Jeff Weeks.

The Krista Huges Band performs on Wednesday, Taylor Made on Friday and Matt Jones and The Road will perform Saturday. The bands start at 8 pm.