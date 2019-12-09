Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Calacino’s donates thousands of dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Calacino’s donates thousands of dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 09, 2019, 11:44 am

73
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — After hosting three days of music and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owners Jeff and Jamie Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit.

The Weeks and their team raised $6,500 during the three-day event in late November. The Krista Hughes Band, Taylor Made, and Matt Jones & The Road performed for packed audiences. Every dollar raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

“We cannot thank the Weeks family and the team at Calacino’s enough for their hard work raising this money,” HSWV Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said. “Donations like this help us provide the special kind of caring we are known for and go straight back into the continued operation of Hospice of Southern West Virginia.”

This is the third year Calacino’s has hosted the Carol S. Weeks Hospice Benefit in honor of Jeff’s mother who was a patient at Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

Previous PostAGs urge Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction to continue
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X