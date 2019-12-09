Calacino’s donates thousands of dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — After hosting three days of music and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owners Jeff and Jamie Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit.

The Weeks and their team raised $6,500 during the three-day event in late November. The Krista Hughes Band, Taylor Made, and Matt Jones & The Road performed for packed audiences. Every dollar raised at the benefit was donated to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

“We cannot thank the Weeks family and the team at Calacino’s enough for their hard work raising this money,” HSWV Chief Executive Officer Janett Green said. “Donations like this help us provide the special kind of caring we are known for and go straight back into the continued operation of Hospice of Southern West Virginia.”

This is the third year Calacino’s has hosted the Carol S. Weeks Hospice Benefit in honor of Jeff’s mother who was a patient at Hospice of Southern West Virginia.