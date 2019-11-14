Calacino’s and YMCA hold benefit concert to raise money for the Spirit of Beckley Award

BECKLEY, WV- (WOAY)- A fundraising event was held at the Calacino’s in Beckley tonight.

Calacino’s teamed up with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia to hold a benefit concert to raise money for the Spirit of Beckley. Portions of food sales and cover charges were donated to the YMCA.

“It’s to support the community and to help the YMCA. It’s great for the kids of Southern West Virginia. They do a lot of great stuff for the kids and I think they should come support the community,” said Greg Darby, the President of Little General Store.

If you could not attend tonight, but wish to donate, you can always donate through the YMCA youth programs.