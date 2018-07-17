Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Cafe One Ten Celebrating Six Years of Serving Local Area
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Cafe One Ten Celebrating Six Years of Serving Local Area

Rachel AyersBy Jul 17, 2018, 21:04 pm

5
0

OAK HILL– A local restaurant is celebrating its six year anniversary.

For Cafe One Ten Owner Don Williams, it’s hard to believe it has been that long because it has gone by so quickly. An Oak Hill native, Don says he is ready to celebrate.

July marks six years that the business has been open on Main Street in Oak Hill. They specialize in sandwiches, pasta and steaks.

Williams says he has enjoyed the last six years by adding numerous regulars and making an impact in the community.

“We always try to have a special like this or give a donation to a kid in school, however we can help out in the community is always a good thing.”

Cafe One Ten will have a special evening concert on Saturday to celebrate this anniversary.

Previous PostHerd Picked Second in C-USA East
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives