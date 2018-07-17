Cafe One Ten Celebrating Six Years of Serving Local Area

OAK HILL– A local restaurant is celebrating its six year anniversary.

For Cafe One Ten Owner Don Williams, it’s hard to believe it has been that long because it has gone by so quickly. An Oak Hill native, Don says he is ready to celebrate.

July marks six years that the business has been open on Main Street in Oak Hill. They specialize in sandwiches, pasta and steaks.

Williams says he has enjoyed the last six years by adding numerous regulars and making an impact in the community.

“We always try to have a special like this or give a donation to a kid in school, however we can help out in the community is always a good thing.”

Cafe One Ten will have a special evening concert on Saturday to celebrate this anniversary.