Cabell Midland Takes OT Thriller in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Thursday's boys basketball game between Cabell Midland & Woodrow Wilson!

In a meeting of the top-ranked and ninth-ranked teams in Class AAA, the Flying Eagles would lead for much of the game, including 45-38 at the end of the third quarter. Cabell Midland would rally to take the lead in the fourth, but Beckley would respond to force overtime. However, several key defensive stops late gave the Knights a 65-63 road win.

Additional boys basketball scores from Thursday are below.

Liberty 66, Wyoming East 62

Bluefield 53, Wesley Christian 48