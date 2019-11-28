Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Cabell County considers move to help planned library

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 28, 2019, 10:57 am

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – The Cabell County Commission says it will consider underwriting bonds to help the county library system open a planned branch in Barboursville.

Commission President Nancy Cartmill says she and her counterparts will discuss the move with attorneys before making a decision.

Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule says the library cannot borrow money on its own without the sale of bonds.

The proposed branch in Barboursville would be nearly twice the size of the city’s current library. I’s expected to be two-stories with an outdoor reading area and a media lab.

The current library is the county’s most visited but has had problems with water leakage.

Kassie Simmons

