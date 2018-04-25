Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Oak Hill Baseball

Matt Digby Apr 25, 2018

WOAY – Oak Hill baseball has seen many highs and lows through the 2018 season, as the Red Devils have a mix of veterans and first-year players contributing on the diamond.

Last week, the team recorded road wins at Greenbrier West and Summers County, but learned lessons on how they can improve following Saturday’s loss at Shady Spring.

The Red Devils are staying positive despite multiple games being affected by the weather. They’re scheduled to visit Midland Trail Wednesday, and have a matchup with Liberty set for Friday at Jerry Epperly Field.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

