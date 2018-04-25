C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Oak Hill Baseball

WOAY – Oak Hill baseball has seen many highs and lows through the 2018 season, as the Red Devils have a mix of veterans and first-year players contributing on the diamond.

Last week, the team recorded road wins at Greenbrier West and Summers County, but learned lessons on how they can improve following Saturday’s loss at Shady Spring.

The Red Devils are staying positive despite multiple games being affected by the weather. They’re scheduled to visit Midland Trail Wednesday, and have a matchup with Liberty set for Friday at Jerry Epperly Field.

