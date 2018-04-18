Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
C. Adam Toney Team of the Week – Liberty Softball

Matt DigbyBy Apr 18, 2018, 00:27 am

WOAY – Liberty softball enjoyed an eight-game win streak over the first part of April, with the Lady Raiders finding success on offense against multiple opponents.

In that win streak, they’ve posted at least 10 runs in three of those contests, while scoring nine in two others. While they dropped both games of a doubleheader Tuesday at Independence, they remain confident that they can continue this high level of play.

Liberty is scheduled to host Wyoming East Wednesday, before heading to Shady Spring Thursday.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

