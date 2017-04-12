C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Taylor Dickerson

    •
    Matt Digby Apr 12, 2017

    Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail’s Taylor Dickerson has been one of the area’s most consistent softball pitchers over the past few seasons. But it’s not just the circle where the junior plays well.

    It was her performance as a batter and shortstop that was one of the keys in the Lady Patriots’ win Monday against Oak Hill.

    Dickerson is one of several veterans who have experience playing with the Lady Patriots, which she says plays a big role in their start to the season.

    Midland Trail is optimistic they can make a deep postseason run, with last year’s sectionals, coupled with wins this spring against multiple Class AA opponents, providing motivation.

    Matt Digby

    Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

