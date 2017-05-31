C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Monroe Mohler

Advertisement



WOAY – James Monroe has seen its volleyball, football, and now baseball teams make appearances in the Class AA state semifinals this school year. One of the keys behind the Mavericks’ run to Charleston this spring has been freshman Monroe Mohler.

Mohler pitched multiple innings of relief in their deciding game of regionals against Independence, also contributing in other areas throughout the series.

Mohler says he has embraced playing high school baseball, giving credit to his older teammates, including brother Grant.

James Monroe plays Bridgeport at 5 PM on Friday at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

