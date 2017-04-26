C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Daylon Colley

Advertisement



Fairlea, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East senior Daylon Colley has been one of the key contributors for Spartans baseball for several years, and is one of the veterans of the 2015 state semifinal squad.

Colley is aware of the role he has now as an upperclassmen, and has led by example with his batting performances.

The Spartans have collected key wins against tough competition throughout April, and with not long to go until the postseason, they know they need to continue playing at a high level if they want to return to Charleston.

