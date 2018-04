WOAY – Greater Beckley Christian baseball is off to another successful start in 2018, with several players taking on key roles in different games.

Junior Tanner Buchanan, for instance, pitched a perfect game for the Crusaders in last Tuesday’s win against PikeView, the first in school history.

The Crusaders are looking to maintain this early-season momentum after two wins this Tuesday against Westside, as they head to Tennessee for several games this weekend.

