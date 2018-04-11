Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Holly Brehm

Matt DigbyBy Apr 11, 2018, 00:42 am

WOAY – Wyoming East junior Holly Brehm has continued the success from her freshman and sophomore seasons, as the Lady Warriors aim for a second straight Class AA state tournament berth.

Brehm, who was WOAY’s 2017 Softball Player of the Year, reached 100 career hits last week, and was instrumental in the Lady Warriors’ wins over South Charleston and Spring Valley.

Wyoming East has several key matchups this week, including a game with Shady Spring scheduled for Thursday, in a rematch of last year’s regionals.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

