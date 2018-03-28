C. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week – Ashley Fridley

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville softball began the 2018 season with two wins, led in large part by senior pitcher Ashley Fridley.

Fridley, who will continue her softball career next year at Glenville State, recorded six strikeouts last week against Westside, followed by 12 strikeouts Monday against Midland Trail. She has also had success for several years as the Lady Pirates’ leadoff batter.

Fayetteville returns many players from a squad that reached the Class A state tournament last year, and their aim is to return to Vienna in 2018.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

