Byrd White Resigns From Raleigh County Commission

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 22, 2019, 14:51 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Commissioner Byrd White resigns from the Raleigh County Commission.

Byrd White resigned from his county commission seat, effective today, Friday, March 22, 2019. This comes after Gov. Jim Justice appointed him to Secretary of Transportation. His position will be filled through an application period that will likely be set-up next week and a time period has yet to be determined, according to Jeff Miller, County Administrator.

Once applications are open, the person applying must live in District 3 and be a Republican, as Byrd was. The term will be filled until the end of 2021 when the next election for that seat takes place.

District 3 covers areas of Beaver, Daniels, Glen Daniels, Shady Springs, and a small portion of Beckley.

Currently, there are two left on the County Commission, Dave Tolliver, and Linda Eppling; both are Republicans.

