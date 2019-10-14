Bypass Pharmacy Locations Taking Food Donations Through October

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Bypass Pharmacy is asking the community to donate food for their food drive.

All three Bypass Pharmacy locations in Beckley are taking food donations through October 31. The pharmacy is asking for the community to donate non-perishable food items, such as canned and boxed goods. Boxes are set up inside each pharmacy.

“It’s always good to give back to the community. You should give back to other people that are struggling or having a tough time. No gift is too small, just a box of candy or anything. If we all work together, it all can add up to help a lot of people,” said Pharmacy Manager for Bypass Pharmacy Gary Cunningham.

All food collected will be donated to local pantries across the area.