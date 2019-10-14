Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bypass Pharmacy Locations Taking Food Donations Through October
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bypass Pharmacy Locations Taking Food Donations Through October

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 14, 2019, 15:55 pm

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Bypass Pharmacy is asking the community to donate food for their food drive.

All three Bypass Pharmacy locations in Beckley are taking food donations through October 31. The pharmacy is asking for the community to donate non-perishable food items, such as canned and boxed goods. Boxes are set up inside each pharmacy.

“It’s always good to give back to the community. You should give back to other people that are struggling or having a tough time. No gift is too small, just a box of candy or anything. If we all work together, it all can add up to help a lot of people,” said Pharmacy Manager for Bypass Pharmacy Gary Cunningham.

All food collected will be donated to local pantries across the area.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

