Buying Fireworks This 4th of July Weekend

As we continue celebrating the Fourth of July weekend, many West Virginians may notice that this year they’re able to buy bigger fireworks than ever before… and that’s thanks to legislation that was passed last year.

In June 2016, Congress passed a law that approved the sale of consumer fireworks, like roman candles and bottle rockets.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, licenses for the sales of fireworks have increased by almost 8 percent since last year.

The state law passed last year requires temporary retail sales locations to pay a $500 fee to the State Fire Marshal, and permanent sales locations must pay a $1,000 fee.

Retailers must also provide proof of public liability and product liability insurance with minimum coverage of $1 million dollars to cover losses, damages or injuries that might result from selling these consumer fireworks.

Information from: Charleston Gazette-Mail & Associated Press

