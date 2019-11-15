Buy a stocking to help a child in need

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Nov 15, 2019, 18:30 pm

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – Southern West Virginia Exceptional Youth Emergency Shelter is preparing for their stocking fundraiser.

The shelter provides temporary housing for children with special needs.

Program manager William Perkins says that this fundraiser helps fund the everyday expenses.

Perkins also described how these children are particularly vulnerable. “Often times with children with intellectual disabilities their rights aren’t respected,when they say “no” it isn’t respected, they are at high risk for human trafficking,” said Perkins.

During the holidays these children are often forgotten perhaps a stocking will make the difference.

