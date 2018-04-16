Business wins fight with City of Jacksonville after cited for military flags

JACKSONVILLE, FL (First Coast News) – A Jacksonville business won its feud with the City of Jacksonville after city employees cited the shop for flying military flags.

The store manager for Jaguar Power Sports, a motorcycle dealership at 4680 Blanding Blvd., posted the rant to social media.

“That’s right, we just got a ticket … for flying military flags,” he said. ” … They told us to take them down or go to court over it. Are you serious right now?”

The manager further claims that a COJ employee was also rude to one of its customers, a veteran, telling him “you did nothing for our country.”

“There’s one thing I’m not going to tolerate and that is disrespect for our military in a military town,” he said in the video. “We should not get cited or ticketed for flying flags representing our country.”

Right after the City of Jacksonville caught wind of the citation, its Chief of Staff Brian Hughes said it was reviewing the facts of the case, as well as current ordinances regarding flags and signs.

The business was issued a warning, and was not fined. Warnings are issued to provide property owners information about a possible violation, and corrective action.

Hughes also noted that the mayor’s office was in communication with the business. An employee told First Coast News that the mayor’s office dropped the citations and the business is allowed to continue flying the flags. The employee also said the city told them they are investigating the claim about how the COJ employee acted toward the veteran.

Mayor Lenny Curry also took to Twitter following the incident:

Around 6 p.m., Jaguar Power Sports posted another video on its Facebook page announcing that the flags can stay.

“I am so amazed at the amount of support … ,” said Marcy, another manager. “Thank you so much for understanding that we are trying to accomplish something here.”

