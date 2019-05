GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Emergency crews were on scene this morning after an accident between a bus and a car.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:58 this morning. Lewisburg Fire Department, Greenbrier Emergency Services, White Sulphur Springs EMS, and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene. One person was transported to the hospital, but it does not appear to be a student. No word on what caused the accident.