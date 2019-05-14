Bus Accident Leaves Road Closed

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Crews are currently on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Beckley.

Dispatch received the call around 8:30 this morning about the accident on Cranberry Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive, right by Cranberry Elementary School. Due to the accident, the road is shutdown at this time.

There has been one injury confirmed, but no students were on the bus. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Care Ambulance and Bradley Prosperity Fire Department are currently on scene.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.