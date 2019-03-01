Burning Laws now in effect until May 31

MOUNT HOPE (WOAY)- It’s that time of year again. Burning laws are back in effect.

It comes up twice a year, for three months each. If you violate them, it could cost you up to $1,000.

The laws went back into effect Friday, March 1 and end May 31. There’s no burning allowed from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. Due to dryer weather, fires can easily spread and get out of hand.

Over at Mount Hope Fire Department, Captain Josh Davis said in his eight years at the department, he’s seen violators pay the price many times.

“It absolutely happens,” Davis said. “We have them typically just put out the fire. If they try to burn again after we told them to put it out and extinguish the forum, then we may have to take more measures and get the law involved if they continue to burn after being told not to.”

Aside from March 1-May 31, the other time when burning laws are in effect are October 1-December 31.