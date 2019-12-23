Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Burglary charged dropped against city official

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 23, 2019, 16:17 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A burglary charge was dropped against a woman who works as a community relations coordinator at a West Virginia mayor’s office.

Alexandra Rae Gallo, 31, was charged on Nov. 2 with felony burglary but the charge was dismissed without prejudice Monday, meaning it can be brought back before the court. Gallo was hired as a Community Relations Coordinator in January by Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

A Kanawha County criminal complaint said Charleston police responded to a disturbance call at the home of Gallo’s baby’s grandmother.

The report said the grandmother was babysitting when Gallo forced her way into the home, got into a fight with her and took the then 3-month-old baby outside into freezing weather. The report said Gallo was “heavily intoxicated.”

When police arrived, Gallo frantically called the mayor. Police took her phone to explain the situation and asked if Goodwin could come to the scene to take the baby since she is the baby’s godmother, the report said.

WCHS-TV says media was shut out of Gallo’s arraignment after her arrest. Goodwin previously said Gallo was not receiving special treatment.

It’s unclear whether Gallo has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

