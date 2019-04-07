Burglar Arrested After Homeowner Holds Him At Gunpoint During Burglary, Burglar Bites And Punches Officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man is facing serious charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, notification was recieved of a burglary in progress call in Dixie (Fayette County). When law enforcement arrived, it was found that a homeowner was holding a potential burglar at gunpoint. The suspect was then taken into custody by officers. It was further established that the male suspect forced entry into this home at approximately 3:00 am. The occupants of the home escaped through a bedroom window and ran to the neighbors house for assistance.

The suspect did manage to bite one officer and punch another when taken into custody. John David Backus of Mt. Nebo was charged with Nighttime Burglary, 2 counts of Battery on a Police Officer, Destruction of Property and simple Possession of Narcotics. He was taken to MOCC&Jail to await arraignment. The FCSD was assisted by the Smithers Police Department and the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy E.S. Pridemore of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.