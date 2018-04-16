Building Fire in Princeton

Several fire departments responded to the scene after a building caught on fire in Princeton.

Mercer County dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at 3:34 this morning about a fire at Princeton Power Sports, which is located on Oakville Road. When fire crews arrived at the scene the building was fully engulfed.

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

The Princeton Fire Department, Athens Fire Department, East River Fire Department, Green Valley Fire Department, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

We also want to let you know that Oakville Road near Athens Road has been shut down this morning.

We will keep you updated on this story as we know more.

