Building Fire Closes Raleigh County Road Until Further Notice

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY)- Several emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers tell us the blaze started just before 11 P.M., Sunday night when the Egnor Monument building along Glen View Road caught on fire.

Several agencies are currently on-scene including the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Jan Care Ambulance and Sophia Fire Department.

At this time Glen View Road will be closed until crews can control the flames.

No injuries are reported at this time.

This story is developing, check back for additional updates