Building demolished to make room for farmer’s market on Mercer Street

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer Street in Princeton is one step closer to getting a farmer’s market.

One building, known for its mural of Blind Alfred Reed, was torn down on Thursday to hopefully start building a farmer’s market. Greg Puckett, the executive director for Community Connections, who painted other parts of that building and area, called the day bittersweet.

“Progress comes with a price,” Puckett said. “What I was able to do with some of the painting on that wall and that back wall and also Service Cleaners, it got people thinking differently about things downtown, and I think that’s really what paint can do. The art can transform a mind, it can transform a feeling, but you know when you see it come down, although it’s a little painful, you know that there’s great things behind it.”

There are plans to also put an educational facility on site for people and farmers along with the market.