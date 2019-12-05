Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Building demolished to make room for farmer’s market on Mercer Street

Anna SaundersBy Dec 05, 2019, 17:12 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer Street in Princeton is one step closer to getting a farmer’s market. 

One building, known for its mural of Blind Alfred Reed, was torn down on Thursday to hopefully start building a farmer’s market. Greg Puckett, the executive director for Community Connections, who painted other parts of that building and area, called the day bittersweet. 

“Progress comes with a price,” Puckett said. “What I was able to do with some of the painting on that wall and that back wall and also Service Cleaners, it got people thinking differently about things downtown, and I think that’s really what paint can do. The art can transform a mind, it can transform a feeling, but you know when you see it come down, although it’s a little painful, you know that there’s great things behind it.” 

There are plans to also put an educational facility on site for people and farmers along with the market. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

