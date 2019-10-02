‘Bugs’ Stover Announces State Senate Primary Run Against Sue Cline

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – David “Bugs” Stover is a Wyoming County native who was a long-time teacher in the area and currently serves as the Wyoming County Circuit Clerk. He has made a run for state senate before and now he’s back again and will challenge Republican incumbent Sue Cline in the primaries.

“It’s not so much I’m taking on Sue though of course she’s in this district and she is the senator,” Stover said. “It’s that I would like to put the word representative back to its proper meaning. We are elected to go to Charleston and represent the people that are in whatever group we’re elected in. Here it’s two counties and part of another one, so whatever the majority of those people believe is how I just cast my vote.”

Stover made headlines in his two walking trips to Charleston on the unfinished Coalfields Expressway to address the urgency to finish it. If elected, that will be one of his top priorities as it will travel through the 9th district which is Raleigh and Wyoming counties and part of McDowell. His other priorities include keeping the coal industry alive and capitalizing on tourism.

“Save coal. Keep it as long we possibly can,” he said. “Those are great jobs. And what else do we do with that? We diversify. The big thing going on now is in tourism. A lot of people come here to ride trails mostly on four-wheelers or side by sides, sometimes on cycles. Those people spend money here.”

In terms of plans and policies, Stover says that will come when he officially files in January. For now, he says it’s about talking to the people he hopes to represent.

“What I’m going to be doing now is developing talking to people who run coal mines, talking to union leaders about it, talking to these guys around it. What is it that you need? If you got one bed and breakfast and you want six of them, what do you need to happen for that to happen?”

The Republican primary in West Virginia will take place in May of 2020.