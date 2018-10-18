Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Buffalo Wild Wings jumps on the pumpkin spice craze with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2018, 22:46 pm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) – When the leaves change colors and the frost settles on the grass, the pumpkin flavorings start marching to the autumn beat with beers, coffees and chicken wings?

Buffalo Wild Wings introduced a pumpkin ale sauce on Oct. 1 to weigh in on the pumpkin spice craze that has turned just about every mundane food into a flavor mix of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and allspice.

According to the Buffalo Wild Wings website, the pumpkin wings are a limited item.

While chicken wings from the popular wings restaurant are the latest food to be pumpkin-ized, they certainly won’t be the last.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker

