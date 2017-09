Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County Grand Jury has charged Rayburn Buchanan, Jr. with first degree murder, hiding a dead human body, and helping a Logan County man overdose in May.

Jason McNeely’s body was discovered on May 2 in a wooded area in Crab Orchard.

Ashley Treadway, 30, of Crab Orchard is also charged with hiding McNeeley’s body and felony conspiracy.

Related

Comments

comments