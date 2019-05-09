Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bryce Radford Signs With Indiana (Pa.)

Matt DigbyBy May 09, 2019, 00:16 am

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson senior Bryce Radford signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Radford, who plans to major in business management, says it was a unique experience signing at Daniels Elementary, where his basketball career. He has been one of the key contributors for the Flying Eagles for multiple years.

In 2018-19, he reached 1,000 career points, scoring 50 in a December matchup in addition to hitting the game-winning basket in the MSAC Championship Game. Radford was named to the All-State First Team and All-WOAY Boys Basketball Team.

There will be a quick introduction to college basketball as Radford and the Crimson Hawks go to Toronto this summer for preseason activities; however, he is ready to begin his collegiate career.

