Bryce Radford Signs With Indiana (Pa.)

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – Woodrow Wilson senior Bryce Radford signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Radford, who plans to major in business management, says it was a unique experience signing at Daniels Elementary, where his basketball career. He has been one of the key contributors for the Flying Eagles for multiple years.

In 2018-19, he reached 1,000 career points, scoring 50 in a December matchup in addition to hitting the game-winning basket in the MSAC Championship Game. Radford was named to the All-State First Team and All-WOAY Boys Basketball Team.

There will be a quick introduction to college basketball as Radford and the Crimson Hawks go to Toronto this summer for preseason activities; however, he is ready to begin his collegiate career.