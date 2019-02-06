Bryan K. Allen Pleads Guilty To Felony Fleeing Causing Injury

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that Bryan K. Allen, of Oak Hill, pled guilty to the felony crime of fleeing from a police officer in a vehicle causing bodily injury on February 5, 2019.

On August 14, 2017, Allen fled from Cpl. Andrew Hudson in a pick-up truck following an investigation of a motor vehicle accident. He drove north on U.S. Route 19 from the Glen Jean area of Fayette County. Allen admitted to driving at times in excess of 100 mph while fleeing from members of the Oak Hill Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Allen crashed into Bobby Mack, Sr.’s truck at the intersection of Rt. 19 and Appalachian Drive. Mack had to be freed from his truck, and he was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. During the plea hearing, Allen admitted to being under the influence of alcohol while he was fleeing from the police.

Allen faces a minimum of three (3) to ten (10) years in prison on this charge. In December 2018, Allen was convicted by a Fayette County jury of attempted robbery, conspiracy, assault during the commission of a felony and unlawful assault. Sentencing in both cases is scheduled for February 26, 2019, before Chief Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Crane.