Brown Says Youth a Key Part of 2019 Mountaineers

WOAY – Hear from WVU football head coach Neal Brown as he stresses the importance of youth for the 2019 Mountaineers.
The first-year head coach says there will be a young team in 2019, but that means they’ll gain experience quickly that can prove to be an advantage in later years. One of the challenges of this time of year – between the end of spring practice and the beginning of fall camp – is continuing to implement the new system on both offense and defense that he and the staff hope will lead to on-field success.
West Virginia opens the 2019 campaign August 31st against James Madison in Morgantown.