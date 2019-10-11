Brothers at Daniels Elementary Gear Up for GNCC Racing Series

DANIELS, W.Va (WOAY) – With the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series in town for the races at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, the GNCC Racing On-Track Program visited Daniels Elementary School on Friday. Racers like to put on programs for local elementary students talking about racing and safety while also incorporating an anti-bullying and perseverance message. However, it was two brothers who attend Daniels who stole the show as they will be competing in the racing series.

At only 8 years old, Bodie Buckhannon has already won a national championship in Micro ATV racing. Right behind him is his 7-year-old brother Kody who is two races away from possibly being a national champion as well. Even though they might seem young to have those kinds of accomplishments under their belt, they’ve been at it for about four years.

“We started when we were three years old, racing,” Bodie said.

When the GNCC school program came to Daniels Elementary, it was only right that they became part of the program, receiving lots of love from their classmates.

“It’s cool,” Kody said.

“It’s really good and cool,” Bodie added.

And they were among some winning company who will also be competing at the Summit Bechtel Reserve with two-time World Champion Tayla Jones from Australia who brought a message of encouragement for the students.

“The kids, it’s hard, especially with the ages they’re at. They get bullied and stuff happens, but I know especially with racing, it shows you not to give up all the time,” Jones said.

But as Kody and Bodie’s peers went back to class, it was time for the two to head over to the track to get ready for this weekend. All students did get a ticket for this weekend’s races, so they will be able to attend and cheer their classmates on.

The GNCC Racing Series called the 2019 Yamaha Mountaineer will kick off Saturday at the Summit Bechtel Reserve at 8 a.m.