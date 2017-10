Advertisement



DAVY, WV (WOAY-TV) – Investigators with the WV State Police say Johnny McCall shot his brother Donald in the leg Thursday night.

They say the two were arguing before the shooting.

Troopers helped Donald McCall stop the bleeding from the gunshot by making a tourniquet with his belt.

Troopers then found Johnny McCall in his house and arrested him.

Johnny McCall was arraigned on a $10,000 bond and was released after making the bond.

