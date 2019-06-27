Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Broken pump forces Princeton City pool to close
By Tyler BarkerJun 27, 2019, 10:37 am
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A broken pump has forced the only public swimming pool in a southern West Virginia county to shut down.
News outlets report the Olympic-size pool in the city of Princeton in Mercer County will be closed for the rest of the summer.
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb says by the time the pump is fixed, the swimming season would be over.
Officials expect the pool to reopen next summer.
