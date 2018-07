Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill High School alum Broderick McDonald signed a letter of intent Monday to play soccer at Concord University.

McDonald, who says he will major in biology, was part of a Red Devils team that won back-to-back Class AA/A sectional titles, along with enjoying individual and team success with the baseball program.

He says the work ethic he learned from playing both sports will help him succeed at the college level, along with the fact that campus is not far from home.