BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Broadband internet bill advances in W.Va. House
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Broadband internet bill advances in W.Va. House

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 17, 2019, 10:41 am

52
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Legislation aimed at expanding high-speed wireless and broadband internet development in West Virginia has advanced in the House of Delegates.

The House committee on technology and infrastructure approved the bill Wednesday and forwarded it to the House judiciary committee.

The bill would allow broadband providers to install updated technologies on existing rights-of-way and utility poles, resulting in a saving of capital costs.

It also would require power companies to study the feasibility of providing broadband technologies on their existing infrastructure. The state Public Service Commission would oversee the bill’s provision.

To further reduce costs and encourage investment, the bill would establish a method of calculating the valuation of wireless technology for tax purposes.

The Federal Communications Commission says 82 percent of West Virginians have access to fixed broadband internet speeds.

Previous PostAppalachian Power donates truck to New River CTC
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X