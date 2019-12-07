Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bridgeport Edges Bluefield in Class AA Championship

Matt DigbyBy Dec 07, 2019, 00:45 am

WHEELING, WV (WOAY) – A back-and-forth game saw Bridgeport come from behind to beat Bluefield 21-14 in the Class AA state championship game Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Both teams opened the game with long drives that ended in lost fumbles, but Bridgeport would open the scoring on a Carson Winkie touchdown run in the second quarter. Bluefield would answer to tie the game at 7-7 at halftime, then take a 14-7 lead early in the third; both touchdowns came on Carson Deeb passes to Brandon Wiley.

However, Winkie would find the end zone two more times in the second half, including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Bridgeport gained all of their yards on the ground, with Winkie totaling 200 individually.

Bluefield finishes the 2019 season 12-2, and as Class AA runners-up for a second straight year. This is Bridgeport’s first football state title since 2015.

