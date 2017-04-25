    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Bridge Work Expected To Cause Traffic Delays Between WV and KY

    Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 25, 2017, 12:56 pm

    Officials say a $700,000 project to renovate a bridge connecting West Virginia and Kentucky will slow traffic for at least a month.

    The Kentucky Department of Highways says they plan to restrict traffic to one lane beginning today for the Catlettsburg-Kenova bridge that carries U.S. Route 60 over the Big Sandy River. The project could be delayed if severe weather develops.

    Rebecca Fernandez

