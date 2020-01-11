Bridge Walk offers students a bridge walk tour before bridge contest

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Walk offers students a bridge walk tour before Bridge Design and Build contest. The 2020 West Virginia Bridge Design and Build contest launches on Monday, January 13, 2020.

West Divison of Highways has partnered with Bridge walk for the 19th annual West Virginia bridge design and build contest.

“For people who are interested in engineering or STEM subjects in the middle school, high school age group. We’ll give them software, we’ll them with learn and design a bridge and then we’ll judge them,” said Secretary of Transportation Bird White.

The competition is a statewide contest open to all middle and high school students. Rumor Barnhouse and Addison Isaacs participate int he contest last year says that it not as easy as people may think it is.

“We did it last year and it was kind of hard; it took a lot of tries. I took us three weeks probably longer and it broke like ten thousand times,” said the two 7th graders.

The top 25 kids with the lowest cost designs will be invited to participate in the finals that will take place on April 18th at Marshall University.