Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Bridge Walk is offering Christmas Bridge Walks tours
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bridge Walk is offering Christmas Bridge Walks tours

AvatarBy Dec 28, 2019, 18:23 pm

1
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Walk is offering Christmas Bridge Walks tours. Christmas has ended but that doesn’t mean the Christmas festivities has to stop. Bridge Walk has started their Bridge walk Christmas tour.

“From time to time we offer special rates for special occasions. Between Christmas and New Years is one of those times. A lot people travel those time of the year and it’s nice to have something to do,” said Tour Guide Douge Coleman.

The catwalk is in the mist of a $37 million massive iron structure.

“The views are 360 degrees panoramic views, it’s beautiful out there. The New River which flow down below,” said Coleman.

If you guys are looking to burn those extra holiday calories come down to the third highest bridge in the country to do a catwalk. The 876 foot bridge is now over 40 years old but still remains one of the main attractions in West Virginia.

 

Avatar

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X