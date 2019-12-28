FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Walk is offering Christmas Bridge Walks tours. Christmas has ended but that doesn’t mean the Christmas festivities has to stop. Bridge Walk has started their Bridge walk Christmas tour.

“From time to time we offer special rates for special occasions. Between Christmas and New Years is one of those times. A lot people travel those time of the year and it’s nice to have something to do,” said Tour Guide Douge Coleman.

The catwalk is in the mist of a $37 million massive iron structure.

“The views are 360 degrees panoramic views, it’s beautiful out there. The New River which flow down below,” said Coleman.

If you guys are looking to burn those extra holiday calories come down to the third highest bridge in the country to do a catwalk. The 876 foot bridge is now over 40 years old but still remains one of the main attractions in West Virginia.