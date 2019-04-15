Bridge Renamed in Honor of Killed Workers

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Almost eight months after a tragic accident took the lives of two parkways authority workers, officials honor their memory with a bridge naming.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Jimmy Wriston, deputy secretary of transportation. “You just can’t describe what happens way too often happens way too often.”

At just 21 and 32 years old, two young men were struck and killed in August.

Nathan Thompson and Richard Lambert were working near I-77 when a tractor trailer collided with their vehicles.

The Department of Highways memorialized the men at a ceremony in their sign shop. The bridge where the accident occurred was named the Thompson and Lambert Memorial Bridge.

At the ceremony, loved ones received their own signs to take home.